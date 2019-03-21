Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 21

  • O’Hare Overhaul Begins With Kickoff of International Terminal Expansion (Sun-Times)
  • Metra Plans to Buy 200 New Rail Cars, Which Could Cut Delays (Tribune)
  • City Bureau’s Mari Cohen Looks at the Metra Funding Crisis (Reader)
  • Woman, 26, and Man, 30 Killed in Elgin Crash (Tribune)
  • Police Officer Injured After Driver Rear-Ends Car in South Chicago (Sun-Times)
  • Yet Another Railroad Crossing Arm Malfunction in Mokena (CBS)
  • Chainlinkers Share Tips About the St. Louis Bike Scene
  • Scenes From Active Trans‘ Annual Awards Gala

