Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 21
- O’Hare Overhaul Begins With Kickoff of International Terminal Expansion (Sun-Times)
- Metra Plans to Buy 200 New Rail Cars, Which Could Cut Delays (Tribune)
- City Bureau’s Mari Cohen Looks at the Metra Funding Crisis (Reader)
- Woman, 26, and Man, 30 Killed in Elgin Crash (Tribune)
- Police Officer Injured After Driver Rear-Ends Car in South Chicago (Sun-Times)
- Yet Another Railroad Crossing Arm Malfunction in Mokena (CBS)
- Chainlinkers Share Tips About the St. Louis Bike Scene
- Scenes From Active Trans‘ Annual Awards Gala
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
