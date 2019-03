Finally, a Commercial for Buses that Delivers

The humble bus: so useful, so efficient, so under hyped.

But Go Transit, which serves metro Toronto, has done us all a service by creating a humorous homage to this urban transportation juggernaut in the same high-drama style of cliched car commercials.

“It’s like the self-driving car has arrived already and we saved you a seat.”

The ad is winning fan across the internet. It is a fan favorite on Reddit and Youtube , where it has about 750,000 views.