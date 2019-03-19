Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 19

  • Schwieterman: I-57’s Design Could Be a Factor in Why Shootings Are So Common There (CBS)
  • State Trooper Injured in Joliet Is 13th Struck by Driver This Year (Sun-Times)
  • 4 Women Injured, 3 of Them Critically, in Crash on Ontario Feeder Ramp (CBS)
  • After 2 CTA Workers Attacked Last Week, Union Says More Protection Is Needed (CBS)
  • CTA Marks Transit Driver Appreciation Day With Stories About Bus & Train Operators (CBS)
  • Teen Driver Injured Kane County Transportation Director on His Bike (Herald)
  • Kristen McQueary — Yes, *That* Kristen McQueary — Opposes Lincoln Yards TIF (Tribune)

  • FG

    The I-57 arguments seem pretty weak when three other (if you include the Dan Ryan) local expressways have similar designs.

  • rohmen

    I’d buy that the stretch between exits, etc., presents the opportunity, but it’s strange to see an article written about the issue that doesn’t address a big part of the problem is that the stretch of 57 at issue runs through different gang territories and rival gangs run into each other on the Interstate. I Imagine 290 may be next behind 57 in terms of frequency, and it’s the same basic issue.

  • Dennis McClendon

    Schwieterman: I dunno.

    CBS: Expert weighs in on why I-57’s design is responsible for multiple shootings. You won’t believe what he found . . .