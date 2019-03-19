Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 19
- Schwieterman: I-57’s Design Could Be a Factor in Why Shootings Are So Common There (CBS)
- State Trooper Injured in Joliet Is 13th Struck by Driver This Year (Sun-Times)
- 4 Women Injured, 3 of Them Critically, in Crash on Ontario Feeder Ramp (CBS)
- After 2 CTA Workers Attacked Last Week, Union Says More Protection Is Needed (CBS)
- CTA Marks Transit Driver Appreciation Day With Stories About Bus & Train Operators (CBS)
- Teen Driver Injured Kane County Transportation Director on His Bike (Herald)
- Kristen McQueary — Yes, *That* Kristen McQueary — Opposes Lincoln Yards TIF (Tribune)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
