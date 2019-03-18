Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 18
- Tribune Editorial Calls for More Discussion of Transportation Issues in Mayoral Election
- Uber: CDOT Ignored Our December Pitch to Deploy 20K Privately Owned Bikes (Sun-Times)
- Active Trans: Letting Uber Operate a Private Fleet Alongside Divvy Would Be a Bad Idea
- Girl, 16, Killed, 4 Passengers Injured in Wauconda After Man Crosses Center Line (CBS)
- Boy, 10, Dies After Minivan Driver Crashes Into Retention Pond (ABC)
- CTA Worker Stabbed on Platform “Doing Well,” Photos Released of Suspects (Fox 32)
- Video: Cyclist Assaulted After Confronting SUV Driver in Clinton Bike Lane (Chainlink)
- Video: South Side Dad Highlights Sunday Church Parking in New Drexel Bike Lanes
- 18-Story, 32 Spot Fulton Market Tower Plan Sparks Traffic Concersn (Block Club)
- Talk at CNT This Thursday 1-3 PM: “What Will New Transpo Tech Do for eTOD?”
