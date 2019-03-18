Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 18

  • Tribune Editorial Calls for More Discussion of Transportation Issues in Mayoral Election
  • Uber: CDOT Ignored Our December Pitch to Deploy 20K Privately Owned Bikes (Sun-Times)
  • Active Trans: Letting Uber Operate a Private Fleet Alongside Divvy Would Be a Bad Idea
  • Girl, 16, Killed, 4 Passengers Injured in Wauconda After Man Crosses Center Line (CBS)
  • Boy, 10, Dies After Minivan Driver Crashes Into Retention Pond (ABC)
  • CTA Worker Stabbed on Platform “Doing Well,” Photos Released of Suspects (Fox 32)
  • Video: Cyclist Assaulted After Confronting SUV Driver in Clinton Bike Lane (Chainlink)
  • Video: South Side Dad Highlights Sunday Church Parking in New Drexel Bike Lanes
  • 18-Story, 32 Spot Fulton Market Tower Plan Sparks Traffic Concersn (Block Club)
  • Talk at CNT This Thursday 1-3 PM: “What Will New Transpo Tech Do for eTOD?”

  • Russiancreme

    The Drexel Ave situation could be worse. The Church on Palmer Square triple parks cars in the parking lane, bike lane, and right travel lane on Sundays.

  • FlamingoFresh

    Re: Tribune Editorial; I disagree that Chicago should be focused on driverless vehicle technology at this stage of the game. Wasting money and resources in on this technology isn’t necessary right now because the technology is in it’s infancy. Let other cities invest and do the leg work and have Chicago start investing when the technology is proven. The most beneficial thing that will come out of driverless vehicles is having a driverless bus fleet. It will also be easier to implement since bus routes have fixed routes. The cost of labor is the highest cost for operating public transit. Driverless cars will make traffic flow on the road more efficient but it will be less significant than buses.

  • BlueFairlane

    I’ll buy the possibility of driverless buses when we get driverless trains.

  • Dennis McClendon

    Different safety rules and expectations, different braking differences. Autonomous buses are already being tested in Paris, Las Vegas, Singapore. Chicago wants to offer the McCormick Place Busway as a testbed, since it’s theoretically a pedestrian-free environment.