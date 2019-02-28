Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 28
- Active Trans Now and the Tribune Compare Preckwinkle and Lightfoot’s Transportation Policies
- Ald. Ramirez-Rosa on the O’Hare Express Project: Musk “Comes off as a Grifter” (The Verge)
- Three Violent Robberies Near Pulaski Pink Line Station This Month (Sun-Times)
- City Releases Plan for 17-Acre “Wild Mile” Floating Park Along North Branch (Active Trans)
- The South Shore Line Approves New Contract With Metra for Track Use (Tribune)
- Amtrak Computer Signal Problems Cause Long Metra Delays (Tribune)
- Active Trans Talks With Walkability and Placemaking Expert Jeff Speck
- Test Ride Lime’s New Pothole-Friendly Scooters on Saturday 3/2 in a Loop Basement
