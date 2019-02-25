Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 25
- Hit-and-Run Crashes Are on the Rise in Chicago, But the Cause Is Unclear (Tribune)
- What Chicago Should Do to Improve the Bike Network in Underserved Communities (Tribune)
- 6 People Injured, Bus Shelter Struck in 5-Car Crash Downtown (CBS)
- Late-Night CTA Bus Riders Discuss Safety Concerns (CBS)
- UP-NW Train Hits Empty Vehicle Near Norwood Park (Sun-Times)
- Will Chicago Ever Get Dockless Electric Scooters? (Chicago Now)
- In Addition to Car2go, Lyft Is Offering Election Day Discounts Tomorrow (Tribune)
