Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 25

  • Hit-and-Run Crashes Are on the Rise in Chicago, But the Cause Is Unclear (Tribune)
  • What Chicago Should Do to Improve the Bike Network in Underserved Communities (Tribune)
  • 6 People Injured, Bus Shelter Struck in 5-Car Crash Downtown (CBS)
  • Late-Night CTA Bus Riders Discuss Safety Concerns (CBS)
  • UP-NW Train Hits Empty Vehicle Near Norwood Park (Sun-Times)
  • Will Chicago Ever Get Dockless Electric Scooters? (Chicago Now)
  • In Addition to Car2go, Lyft Is Offering Election Day Discounts Tomorrow (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

