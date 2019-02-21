Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 21
- Tribune: Metra Ridership Fell 9% Between 2014 and 2018, While Fares Rose 4 Times
- Most Mayoral Candidates Support a Dedicated Bike Walk Fund (Active Trans)
- No Charges for Driver Who Critically Injured Girl Near Downer’s Grove School (Sun-Times)
- Motorist Charged With DUI for Crash That Injured State Trooper on I-94 (ABC)
- Driver, 87, Plows Into Mexican Restaurant in Batavia (Sun-Times)
- Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Passenger on CTA Bus Charged (Block Club)
- Chicagoans of Various Incomes Discuss They Make Ends Meet, Including Transit (Vice)
- Chuy Garcia: City Funds Used for ‘L’ Noise Abatement Wall Behind Burke’s House (Sun-Times)
- Fire at Metal-Plating Plant in Fulton Market Disrupts Green, Pink Line Trains (CBS)
- 2 TODs Heading to Western Avenue Near the Bloomingdale Trail (Curbed)
- Arcadis and Jacobs Chosen to Help Lead the CTA’s Red and Purple Modernization Project
