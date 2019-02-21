Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 21

  • Tribune: Metra Ridership Fell 9% Between 2014 and 2018, While Fares Rose 4 Times
  • Most Mayoral Candidates Support a Dedicated Bike Walk Fund (Active Trans)
  • No Charges for Driver Who Critically Injured Girl Near Downer’s Grove School (Sun-Times)
  • Motorist Charged With DUI for Crash That Injured State Trooper on I-94 (ABC)
  • Driver, 87, Plows Into Mexican Restaurant in Batavia (Sun-Times)
  • Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Passenger on CTA Bus Charged (Block Club)
  • Chicagoans of Various Incomes Discuss They Make Ends Meet, Including Transit (Vice)
  • Chuy Garcia: City Funds Used for ‘L’ Noise Abatement Wall Behind Burke’s House (Sun-Times)
  • Fire at Metal-Plating Plant in Fulton Market Disrupts Green, Pink Line Trains (CBS)
  • 2 TODs Heading to Western Avenue Near the Bloomingdale Trail (Curbed)
  • Arcadis and Jacobs Chosen to Help Lead the CTA’s Red and Purple Modernization Project

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Kevin M

    Re: drop in Metra ridership

    1) Does anyone else think that tele-commuting is also cutting in to Metra ridership? Someone I know, who rides Metra about every weekday, tells me that he sees a drop in passenger through the week, with Fridays always having far fewer riders. If this is true, I would imagine this effect disproportionally effects Metra because a) its commuter base is further from downtown and therefore those folks have more incentive to tele-commute and b) Metra has always leveraged its business model on serving commuters, while the CTA’s business model serves a more diverse type of ridership

    2) While ridership drops are not good news, I find it rarely gets reported when roads and highways lose auto-ridership and becoming more difficult to justify expensive maintenance and repairs. Our car-culture nickel-and-dimes transit to death while blindly and silently burning cash on less cost-efficient, lower-capacity, less-sustainable roads and highways.

    I pray the Springfield will use this ridership data as a signal to significantly re-think and re-invest in Metra rather than aid in its spiraling demise by reducing funding and service-levels.