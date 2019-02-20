Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 20
- Community Development Commission OKs $900M Lincoln Yards TIF (Sun-Times)
- Judge Upholds Lawsuit Opposing Obama Presidential Center Location (Curbed)
- 3 Injured, Including 1-Year-Old, in Fiery Burbank Crash (Sun-Times)
- State Trooper Injured in Crash on Dan Ryan Near 43rd in Bronzeville (Sun-Times)
- Slick Morning Commute as Snow Turns to Freezing Rain in Northern Illinois (Tribune)
- ELPC: Let’s Revitalize the Pedway With Better Wayfinding, Coordination, Activation (Crain’s)
- Lincoln Square Residents Say They Want Brick Buildings, Not Strip Malls (Block Club)
- Video: Man in Official-Looking Yellow Coat Tries to Steal Bike, Flees When Questioned (Chainlink)
- Evanston Declines to Paint “Eyesore” RR Bridge in Middle of Town (Tribune)
- Elevated Chicago Equitable TOD Symposium Takes Places 3/7 at 230 S. LaSalle
