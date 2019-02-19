Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 8

  • Developer Promises Lincoln Yards Will Include Transpo Improvements (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Gerald Frens, 75, With Side Mirror in Elk Grove Village (Fox)
  • Police Searching for Driver Who Struck a Pedestrian Near McCormick Place (CBS)
  • Metra Passenger Attacked Employee in Palos Park (CBS)
  • Cycle Smithy Is the Latest Victim in Wave of High-End Bike Theft Cases (CBS)
  • A Chainlinker Searches for the Roger Park Bike Builder Who Made His Dad’s Ride
  • A Glass Squash Court Is Coming to Union Station’s Grand Hall (Tribune)
  • Blackstone Bikes Seeking Artists to Create Pop-up Shop With Youths (Chainlink)

  • Dennis McClendon

    An actual promise to improve transportation to and through Lincoln Yards would be in the PD, not in a newspaper op-ed. “Encouraging” CDOT to solve your transportation problems is no substitute for dedicating ROW and actually paying for what your project requires. And “publicly accessible open space” is not the same thing as a park.

  • Carter O’Brien

    You beat me to it. Promises are worth what they’re legally binding to – nothing.

    And publicly accessible can be a load of b.s. even when it IS a park. Go west on Diversey past Ashland, past Paulina, and tell me if you can notice (much less feel welcomed to) Chi Che Wang Park, which was conveniently tucked away into the quasi-suburban cul de sac where the old Appleton Electric plant was located. Even in the reviews people seem to be confused as to whether its a public or private park. This was no accident – that whole site was developed to be a near-gated community with a Millionaire’s Row along Paulina, with equally pricey housing between Diversey and Wellington and Paulina and the Metra tracks along Ravenswood.