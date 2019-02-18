Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 18
- Active Trans Now Releases Candidates’ Transportation Questionnaire Responses
- (FWIW) Lime Has Endorsed the Active Trans Agenda
- South Branch Vision Advances the Chicago River Trail (Active Trans)
- CMAP Chief Joe Szabo Is Stepping Down (Crain’s)
- 2 City Bodies Will Soon Consider Approving TIF Funding for Lincoln Yards (ChiGov)
- Police Seek Lyft Driver Who Critically Injured Woman, 59, in Rogers Park (CBS)
- Security Images Released of Man Who Allegedly Attacked Pregnant Woman on Red Line (ABC)
- SCC Claims Judge Who Gave Bobby Cann’s Killer 10 Days Reassigned After Using Misogynist Slur
- MPC Roundtable on VMT Taxes Friday 2/22 at Noon, 140 S. Dearborn #1400
- Lake Bluff Bikes and Brews Fest Sunday 2/24 at Taproom Near the Metra Station
