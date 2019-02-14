Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 14
- MED Riders to Get 15% Pass Discount to Make up for System Problems (Tribune)
- Pritzker Considers Bill for Sale of Thompson Center, Home of Clark/Lake Stop (Block Club)
- Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run That Killed Christopher Harris in Waukegan (Herald)
- Video Shows Officer Prying Open Train Doors to Make Arrest (Sun-Times)
- “Park on Your Own Block” Note, Before Women’s Tires Slashed in Jeff Park (Block Club)
- Park District Disputes Friends of the Parks Claim of Parks Inequality (Tribune)
- CTA: “We’re Adding Vending Machines With Healthy Snacks” (Sun-Times)
- “…But Don’t Eat the Snacks on CTA Property!” (CTA)
