Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 14

  • MED Riders to Get 15% Pass Discount to Make up for System Problems (Tribune)
  • Pritzker Considers Bill for Sale of Thompson Center, Home of Clark/Lake Stop (Block Club)
  • Driver Arrested for Hit-and-Run That Killed Christopher Harris in Waukegan (Herald)
  • Video Shows Officer Prying Open Train Doors to Make Arrest (Sun-Times)
  • “Park on Your Own Block” Note, Before Women’s Tires Slashed in Jeff Park (Block Club)
  • Park District Disputes Friends of the Parks Claim of Parks Inequality (Tribune)
  • CTA: “We’re Adding Vending Machines With Healthy Snacks” (Sun-Times)
  • “…But Don’t Eat the Snacks on CTA Property!” (CTA)

