Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 13
- Ken Griffin, Who Bankrolled LFT Separation, Just Gave $1M to Bill Daley (Tribune)
- WGN: Metra Riders Grow Frustrated With Continued Delays, Disruptions
- The RTA Is Looking for Feedback on 9 Chicagoland Transit Projects (RT&S)
- CPD: Officer Injured in Crash on 10600 Block of S. Woodlawn Slid on Ice (Sun-Times)
- Family of Man Killed in Salt Truck Crash Sues Driver Who Rear-Ended Him (Sun-Times)
- ABC Cleveland Hypes the (Fictional) Chicago-Cleveland Hyperloop
- Halsted Bike/Bus Lane Poles Removed After Reopening of Chicago Ave. Bridge (Chainlink)
- Mayor’s Bike Meeting Wednesday 3/6, 3-4:30 PM at City Hall (The Chainlink)
