Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 12
- NB LSD Closed Near Chicago. How on Earth Will We Deal With the Lost Capacity? (Tribune)
- Crain’s: Lake Shore Drive Emergency Hints at Future Infrastructure Crisis
- MED, South Shore Service Suspended Due to Ice Storm (Sun-Times)
- Hundred Gathered to Honor Cyclist Douglas Demott, 52, Killed in Mokena (Tribune)
- Driver in Palatine Crash Charged With DUI Before Dying (Sun-Times)
- CBS Is Skeptical That the CTA’s Security Cams Are Actually Reducing Crime
- PR Firm Allegedly Fired Employee in Response to SBC Post on Franklin Park “Road Binge”
- Metra Is Offering Free Rides for Everyone This Weekend, Kids on Monday (CBS)
