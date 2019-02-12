Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 12

  • NB LSD Closed Near Chicago. How on Earth Will We Deal With the Lost Capacity? (Tribune)
  • Crain’s: Lake Shore Drive Emergency Hints at Future Infrastructure Crisis
  • MED, South Shore Service Suspended Due to Ice Storm (Sun-Times)
  • Hundred Gathered to Honor Cyclist Douglas Demott, 52, Killed in Mokena (Tribune)
  • Driver in Palatine Crash Charged With DUI Before Dying (Sun-Times)
  • CBS Is Skeptical That the CTA’s Security Cams Are Actually Reducing Crime
  • PR Firm Allegedly Fired Employee in Response to SBC Post on Franklin Park “Road Binge”
  • Metra Is Offering Free Rides for Everyone This Weekend, Kids on Monday (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Quincy Wagstaff

    It’s actually free rides on Metra for everyone on Saturday and Sunday, and three kids free with an adult fare on Monday.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Good catch, thanks. Edited.

  • Guest

    ATA: Wider Roads Worsen Traffic, So Remove Highway Expansion From ON TO 2050 (Tribune)

    This story is from August of last year

  • rduke

    It still bears repeating. CMAP needs to stop bearing down on the mistakes of the past.

  • JeBuS

    Does the LSD closure at the Chicago River affect the bike trail at all? I haven’t been that way since Monday morning.