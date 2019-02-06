Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 6
- The 78 Can Do More to Promote Biking, Walking, and Transit (Active Trans)
- How the Chicago Region Gets to Work, in Maps (CityLab)
- Curbed Looks at Emanuel’s Race to Get the O’Hare Express Contract Inked
- Editorial: Ban the Sale of Used Cars That Have Safety Defects (Sun-Times)
- Driver Cited After Striking Woman, 19, in Crosswalk by Rush Medical Center (CBS)
- Police Release Photos of Alleged Pink Line Cell Phone Robber (CBS)
- Sun-Times Endorses Moreno But Chides Him for Yelling at Driver Parked in a Bike Lane
- Springfield Could Be Getting a Fleet of Gotcha Bike-Share Cycles (Fox)
- Howard Street Brewing Wants to Open Near the ‘L’ Stop (Block Club)
- Do a Valentine’s Treasure Hunt on 606, Snag Deals at Local Businesses (Block Club)
