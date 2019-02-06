Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 6

  • The 78 Can Do More to Promote Biking, Walking, and Transit (Active Trans)
  • How the Chicago Region Gets to Work, in Maps (CityLab)
  • Curbed Looks at Emanuel’s Race to Get the O’Hare Express Contract Inked
  • Editorial: Ban the Sale of Used Cars That Have Safety Defects (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Cited After Striking Woman, 19, in Crosswalk by Rush Medical Center (CBS)
  • Police Release Photos of Alleged Pink Line Cell Phone Robber (CBS)
  • Sun-Times Endorses Moreno But Chides Him for Yelling at Driver Parked in a Bike Lane
  • Springfield Could Be Getting a Fleet of Gotcha Bike-Share Cycles (Fox)
  • Howard Street Brewing Wants to Open Near the ‘L’ Stop (Block Club)
  • Do a Valentine’s Treasure Hunt on 606, Snag Deals at Local Businesses (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Carter O’Brien

    The City Lab commuting story is more depressing than I expected. I hope that the single driver stat described as “about 70% in Chicago” is for our larger metro region and not just the city proper, as the last stat I saw had that percentage in the low 60s.

  • johnaustingreenfield
  • Carter O’Brien

    That’s more encouraging, particularly the trend direction, thanks.

  • what_eva

    Note that they’re chiding Moreno not for yelling at the person parked (they outright say she shouldn’t have been there), but instead for pulling his alderman badge (which I didn’t know existed) and trying to use it as a point of authority.

    If you or I would have yelled at this woman, she would have yelled back, same as she did to Moreno (according to Moreno she said something about being from Texas and doing what she wants, which I find totally believable based on some Texans I’ve met…). Difference is, you or I would have have either moved on or called the police, not pulled out some badge in an attempt to (successfully) one-up her and get her to move. While the end result (she parked properly) was good, it does not justify the means in this case.

  • what_eva

    The block shown in all the maps is the entire metro area (including Kenosha and NW Indiana) and it’s in the 60-70% color for that area.

  • Guest

    Why has neither Tribune nor Sun-Times taken into account Moreno’s shakedown of a landlord, in a rent dispute with the Double Door Lounge?

    https://chicago.suntimes.com/politics/suit-ald-moreno-violated-civil-rights-of-former-double-door-landlord/

  • Jared Kachelmeyer

    I think its by county.

  • Tooscrapps

    Active Trans is right about the bike path for the 76. We don’t need another Riverwalk flip-flop.