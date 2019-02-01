Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 1
- Due to Cold, MED and South Shore Still Aren’t Running (Tribune)
- As Metra Rolls Out PTC, Commuters Could Be Confused By Delays (CBS)
- Dowell Is Warming up to New Plan for Red Line Stop at SW Corner of 15th/Clark (Crain’s)
- Blue Line Service in Loop Was Temporarily Halted by Fire on Tracks Yesterday (Tribune)
- Park Ridge City Council Approves Busse Highway Bikeway Study (Journal & Topics)
- “Roadmap” for Electric Vehicle Policy Released at Chicago Summit (E&E News)
- Meeting on the “Wild Mile” Floating Park by Goose Island on Thursday 2/7 (Active Trans)
- Active Trans‘ Winter Bike to Work Rally Is Rescheduled for Friday 2/8 at Daley Plaza
