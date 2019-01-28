Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 28
- How This Morning’s 7″ Snowfall Is Affecting Morning Commutes (Tribune)
- IG: CTA Broke Law By Hiring Legislator’s Houseman, Who Rarely Showed up (Sun-Times)
- Metra Lowers Speed Limit for Trains Due to Extreme Cold (CBS)
- Metra, BNSF Officials Discuss Weather Worries, Expansion at Naperville Town Hall (Tribune)
- After Teen Fatally Struck Michael Horner, 78, Niles Police Tell Peds to Be More Careful (CBS)
- 15 Drivers Crash on Lake Shore Drive Near Navy Pier (Sun-Times)
- Worker Slipped and Was Injured While Working on 63rd Branch of Green Line (Tribune)
- Driver Charged With Reckless Homicide in Death of State Trooper on I-294 (ABC)
- Man Saved Teenage Girls From Accidentally Being Struck by Metra Train (NBC)
- Planned Rehab of Division Blue Raises Hope That Polish Triangle Will Be Upgraded (Tribune)
- Kamin: One of the 5 plans for O’Hare Expansion Soars Above the Rest (Tribune)
- Mt. Bikers, Dundee Township, Reach a Compromise on Use of Raceway Woods Land (Tribune)
