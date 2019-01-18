Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 18
- Driver Charged With DUI in Lower Wacker Crash That Killed Amari Glenn, 1 (ABC)
- Freight Train Death in Lombard Halts Metra UP-West Service (Tribune)
- Cook County Offering $8.5M in Grants to Help Fund Rail, Bike, Ped & Road Project
- Chicago Magazine Looks at the Changes Made During the Lakefront Trail Separation Project
- Open Thread: How Does Bike Access Influence Your Choice of Where to Live, Work? (Chainlink)
- Viral Video of Man Warming Pizza With ‘L’ Heater (Which *Might* Work) Was an Ad (Block Club)
- Lynda Moderates a Town Hall With Aldermanic Candidates on Displacement in Albany Park 2/9
