Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 17

  • Mayoral Candidates Voice Support for Free CTA Service at West Side Forum (Tribune)
  • Man Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Hanover Park Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Metra: Three Trains Passed Crossings With Faulty Signal Gates (Trains)
  • Red Line Service Resumes at 9 North Side Stations After Mechanical Problem (ABC)
  • Study Gives Chicago High Marks for Ease of Living Without a Car (Fast Company)
  • Architectural Proposals Released for New O’Hare Terminal (Crain’s)
  • Posts Installed to Address 41st Street Bridge Bike Hazard (CBS)

