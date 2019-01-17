Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 17
- Mayoral Candidates Voice Support for Free CTA Service at West Side Forum (Tribune)
- Man Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Hanover Park Crash (Sun-Times)
- Metra: Three Trains Passed Crossings With Faulty Signal Gates (Trains)
- Red Line Service Resumes at 9 North Side Stations After Mechanical Problem (ABC)
- Study Gives Chicago High Marks for Ease of Living Without a Car (Fast Company)
- Architectural Proposals Released for New O’Hare Terminal (Crain’s)
- Posts Installed to Address 41st Street Bridge Bike Hazard (CBS)
