Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 16

  • APA Study: Public Input Had Little Influence on Divvy Station Locations (Tribune)
  • Which Mayoral Candidates Are the Most Bike-Friendly? (The Chainlink)
  • Woman, 96, Rescued From Car Stuck on Tracks Seconds Before Metra Train Hit It (ABC)
  • Crews Working on I-294 After Semi-Bus Crash (CBS)
  • Tribune Op-ed: Help the Pedway Live up to Its Potential With Better Signage
  • 13-Story Building With 47 Car Spots Will Break Ground Soon Near Morgan Stop (Curbed)
  • 110+ People Did the No Pants Subway Ride Last Sunday (Tribune)

  • Courtney

    When Amara came to Rogers Park some weeks ago she shared that she used to bike all over the city and still rides pretty regularly. I had asked her how she planned to speed up bus service and was very pleased by her response. She seemed to know a lot about ways to improve bus speeds and connected the lack of speedy bus service to equity issues.
    Mendoza may have chased someone down by bike but I’d rather vote for someone who has more day to day experience getting around the city by bike.

  • Kevin M

    An important transit & mayoral-candidate story not to be missed: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/greg-hinz-politics/expand-metra-extending-red-line-130th-street