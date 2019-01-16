Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 16
- APA Study: Public Input Had Little Influence on Divvy Station Locations (Tribune)
- Which Mayoral Candidates Are the Most Bike-Friendly? (The Chainlink)
- Woman, 96, Rescued From Car Stuck on Tracks Seconds Before Metra Train Hit It (ABC)
- Crews Working on I-294 After Semi-Bus Crash (CBS)
- Tribune Op-ed: Help the Pedway Live up to Its Potential With Better Signage
- 13-Story Building With 47 Car Spots Will Break Ground Soon Near Morgan Stop (Curbed)
- 110+ People Did the No Pants Subway Ride Last Sunday (Tribune)
