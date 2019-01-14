Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 14
- Ped Stops Dropped After New Rules Implemented, But Tickets for Black Drivers Spiked (Tribune)
- Freight Train Derailment Cancels Morning Service on Metra’s Heritage Line (Tribune)
- State Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, Killed After Stopping at Crash on I-294 (Tribune)
- Speeding Car Driver Crashes Into Van, Causing It to Catch Fire (ABC)
- CTA Now Offering Free Wireless Internet Service at Clark/Lake Blue Line Stop (ABC)
- Stand Opening Near ‘L’ Is Reminiscent of Demon Dogs, a Shrine to Chicago (the Band) (Eater)
- Active Trans’ Winter Bike to Work Rally Is Friday 1/25, 7-9 AM in Daley Plaza
