Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 14

  • Ped Stops Dropped After New Rules Implemented, But Tickets for Black Drivers Spiked (Tribune)
  • Freight Train Derailment Cancels Morning Service on Metra’s Heritage Line (Tribune)
  • State Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, Killed After Stopping at Crash on I-294 (Tribune)
  • Speeding Car Driver Crashes Into Van, Causing It to Catch Fire (ABC)
  • CTA Now Offering Free Wireless Internet Service at Clark/Lake Blue Line Stop (ABC)
  • Stand Opening Near ‘L’ Is Reminiscent of Demon Dogs, a Shrine to Chicago (the Band) (Eater)
  • Active Trans’ Winter Bike to Work Rally Is Friday 1/25, 7-9 AM in Daley Plaza

  • Anne A

    Got 2 items for you. Metra Rock Island has a new schedule effective 1/28/19 to accommodate full implementation of PTC. https://metrarail.com/sites/default/files/assets/metra_rid_pilot_schedule.pdf

    Also, I heard from a CPD officer that there has been a recent ticketing blitz on drivers in the Halsted bike lane between Division and North. If you see officers out there ticketing drivers, say THANK YOU. Let ’em know that you appreciate what they’re doing. If you see an officers in a white shirt out there (supervisor), definitely thank that person. They need to hear it from us.