Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 11
- Ald. Pat Dowel Opposes New South Loop CTA Red Line Station (Crain’s)
- Driver Fatally Struck Roy Faust Jr., 53, in Jefferson Park (Sun-Times)
- 3-Year-Old Girl Killed, 2 Adults Injured, In Lower Wacker Crash (Sun-Times)
- 4 Injured, Including 2 Children, in Avalon Park Crash (Tribune)
- Chicago Seized and Sold Nearly 50K Cars Over Tickets Since 2011 (WBEZ)
- Mary Schmich Explains How and Why to Do the Dutch Reach (Tribune)
- Hubbard Murals Project May Involve New Sidewalk, Moving Bike Lanes (Reader)
- No Pants Subway Ride Is This Sunday
- ATA Candidate Forum on Improving Bus Ridership This Tuesday (Block Club)
