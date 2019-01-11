Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 11

  • Ald. Pat Dowel Opposes New South Loop CTA Red Line Station (Crain’s)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Roy Faust Jr., 53, in Jefferson Park (Sun-Times)
  • 3-Year-Old Girl Killed, 2 Adults Injured, In Lower Wacker Crash (Sun-Times)
  • 4 Injured, Including 2 Children, in Avalon Park Crash (Tribune)
  • Chicago Seized and Sold Nearly 50K Cars Over Tickets Since 2011 (WBEZ)
  • Mary Schmich Explains How and Why to Do the Dutch Reach (Tribune)
  • Hubbard Murals Project May Involve New Sidewalk, Moving Bike Lanes (Reader)
  • No Pants Subway Ride Is This Sunday
  • ATA Candidate Forum on Improving Bus Ridership This Tuesday (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Carter O’Brien

    I confess it’s a bit hard not to laugh when that aldermanic privilege comes back to bite them in the keister. This concept made much more sense back when Chicago’s wards were more logically drawn, in the sense of basic geometry. Anyone interested in the history of how tortured wards have been over time will enjoy the historic maps at www. alookatcook.com

    “The question is whether her blessing will matter if the station is physically in another ward, even though it borders hers. While the City
    Council approved the 78 planned development in December, a separate approval is needed to add the CTA station.

    Typically, the City Council approves plans for projects only when the alderman governing its ward backs the proposal, a longstanding but often controversial tradition known as aldermanic privilege.”

  • david vartanoff

    Perhaps Alderman Dowell should contemplate lack of water, sewer, electric, gas utilities for her precinct. Transit is an amenity which enhances the value of adjacent buildings be they homes, offices, factories, medical facilities, etc. Expanding transit options increases the travel freedom of the residents.

  • Tooscrapps

    To be honest, I kind of read the objections as “we don’t want ‘others’ to have access to our neighborhood”. There are many folks in the City who believe that the CTA is nothing but a gateway for criminals.

  • Carter O’Brien

    There are, but that mindset has plenty of basis in reality, unfortunately. Of course refusing an L stop is the societal-scaled version of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face, but the honest discussion just isn’t happening regarding what to do about it, so it’s hard to blame people for connecting the CTA with crime when that’s what they see reported in the news. And worse, the news outlets seem to intentionally bury such stories under some misguided idea that it’s bad for tourism and property values. But it’s not the perception of crime that’s the problem – it’s the crime. Where I grew up it was often hate crime, with a***holes coming in from other neighborhoods specifically to prey on the gay/runaway community, in addition to the easy pickings of people leaving 4am bars and not having a lick of street sense. And isn’t new, although it comes and goes in waves: https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1998-11-08-9811080207-story.html

    Years ago the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce made a big stink after the Guardian Angels offered to get an office and help maintain a presence on the Belmont Red-Brown-Purple Line stop after a crime surge back in the early Aughts, so they said fine, and didn’t. I believe the delusional sentiments expressed were something like “We think the Guardian Angels will send a bad message that the area isn’t safe.” And guess what – that hasn’t helped anything. I won’t post to the 8 zillion examples of crime happening around the Belmont stop by people who live nowhere near the area, but it is 100% a reality, you can go to the Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown blog for the nitty gritty.