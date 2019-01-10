Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 10
- Op-Ed: Metra Board Members, Suburban Mayors Call for Properly Funding the System (Herald)
- (FBI-Investigated) Mayoral Candidate Dorothy Brown Calls for a Bike Registration Fee (Sun-Times)
- The Chicago Tribune Looks at 6 Upcoming “Megadevelopments”
- Man Charged With Intentionally Killing Carlos Posados, 22, With Truck in W. Chatham (Sun-Times)
- CPD Credits Hi-Def Cams for Arrests in Group Attack at Chicago Ave. Red Line Stop (CBS)
- State Police Time Used to Target “Left Lane Lollygaggers” to Help Others Drive Fast (CBS)
- $500K Needed to Turn Contaminated Lot Next to 606 Into Entrance Park (Block Club)
- Work Begins on Cary’s Downtown Metra Station (Herald)
- Red Line Transformed Into “Blood Line” to Encourage Donations (Block Club)
