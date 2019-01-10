Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 10

  • Op-Ed: Metra Board Members, Suburban Mayors Call for Properly Funding the System (Herald)
  • (FBI-Investigated) Mayoral Candidate Dorothy Brown Calls for a Bike Registration Fee (Sun-Times)
  • The Chicago Tribune Looks at 6 Upcoming “Megadevelopments”
  • Man Charged With Intentionally Killing Carlos Posados, 22, With Truck in W. Chatham (Sun-Times)
  • CPD Credits Hi-Def Cams for Arrests in Group Attack at Chicago Ave. Red Line Stop (CBS)
  • State Police Time Used to Target “Left Lane Lollygaggers” to Help Others Drive Fast (CBS)
  • $500K Needed to Turn Contaminated Lot Next to 606 Into Entrance Park (Block Club)
  • Work Begins on Cary’s Downtown Metra Station (Herald)
  • Red Line Transformed Into “Blood Line” to Encourage Donations (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • rwy

    Evanston Alderman point out gaps in accessibility, including most of the CTA stations. https://evanstonroundtable.com/main.asp?SectionID=15&SubSectionID=26&ArticleID=16005

  • David P.

    Good for the State Police for ticketing drivers (or, in what is presumably John’s language, “left lane lollygaggers”) for camping out in the left lane like it was given to their ancestors in a land grant. It’s terrible driving, inconsiderate, and not conducive to safe lane management.

  • Courtney

    While I’m glad the cameras worked to catch these teens, I would have much preferred the city directed the money from Lyft and Ubers to creating bus-only lanes or at the very least investing in signal priority for buses, the transit most impacted by Ubers and Lyfts.
    I would love the city tax a percentage of ride shares as opposed to a fixed amount.