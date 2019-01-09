Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 9
- Ald. Hopkins Kills Lincoln Yards Soccer Stadium Proposal, Calls for Open Space (Sun-Times)
- Suzana Mendoza Backs off “Lakefront Tax” Property Tax Idea (Crain’s)
- Could State-Owned Chinese Rail Company Hide Spy Cameras Inside CTA Cars? (Tribune)
- 2 Children Among 7 Injured in Ashburn Crash (Sun-Times)
- Logan Mega Mall Redevelopment Lands $20M Construction Permit (Curbed)
- Car Parking & Bike Advocate Jennifer Pritzker Questions Her Own Support of the GOP (WaPo)
- Best Wishes to Tribune Columnist John Kass, Who Recently Survived a Health Scare (Tribune)
