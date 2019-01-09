Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 9

  • Ald. Hopkins Kills Lincoln Yards Soccer Stadium Proposal, Calls for Open Space (Sun-Times)
  • Suzana Mendoza Backs off “Lakefront Tax” Property Tax Idea (Crain’s)
  • Could State-Owned Chinese Rail Company Hide Spy Cameras Inside CTA Cars? (Tribune)
  • 2 Children Among 7 Injured in Ashburn Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Logan Mega Mall Redevelopment Lands $20M Construction Permit (Curbed)
  • Car Parking & Bike Advocate Jennifer Pritzker Questions Her Own Support of the GOP (WaPo)
  • Best Wishes to Tribune Columnist John Kass, Who Recently Survived a Health Scare (Tribune)

  • Tooscrapps

    Kass should think about getting a bike. Cycling is great to way to manage weight.

  • Jeremy

    I am guessing the “Lakefront Tax” phrase was planted in Crain’s by another candidate to sabotage Mendoza. Looking at her vague proposal, she doesn’t use that phrase.

    She proposes “properties with lower assessments are taxed at a lower rate than more expensive properties.”

    The phrase “Lakefront Tax” makes it sound like she wants to tax studio apartments in Lincoln Park at higher rates than single family houses in Wicker Park.

  • Tooscrapps

    Regardless, I’m not sure the thought behind her initial idea. Your tax bill already is based on the assessed value of your property. So Streeterville residents are paying more tax than a similarly sized property in Austin anyway.

    Now certainly we need to overhaul how properties are assessed, both commercial and residential and reform the appeal process. The Assessors office is moving in the right direction, but it’ll take some time.

    Now if she wants to talk Pied-à-terre tax, I’m on board.

  • Carter O’Brien

    This is the end game of trying to redefine all taxes as either progressive or regressive. I think that approach makes complete sense for income, but the idea that everyone should pay a different tax rate for *everything* based on their income sounds like a disaster to implement, of questionable fairness, and something easily gamed by insiders in a corrupt city and state.

    Should someone be paying less for non-essential consumption items, for example? Should lower income people get breaks on things like vice taxes for cigarettes and alcohol, which in many cases are there to serve the larger public good? Or trash pickup, in which case people like myself are already subsidizing my vastly more wasteful neighbors who regularly have overflowing trash cans and end up putting their excess in mine?