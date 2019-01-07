Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 7

  • CTA Bus Ridership has Dropped 26% Since 2008 (Sun-Times)
  • AARP Leader & Crash Survivor: Removing Cams Would Cost Lives (Sun-Times)
  • 2 Pedestrian Fatalities in Elgin in 2 Days, Including Alexis Horton, 13 (Tribune)
  • Police: Man and Attacked and Robbed by Teens at Illinois Medical District Stop (CBS)
  • 2 Teens Charged After Attack That Injured Man at Chicago Ave. Red Line Station (Sun-Times)
  • 3 Juveniles Arrested After Disturbance at Cermak-Chinatown Stop (Fox)
  • 2 Officers Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash; Other Car May Have Been Stolen (ABC)
  • Cyclist Clipped by Train at Kedzie Brown Stop, Escapes Serious Injuries (Tribune)
  • Amtrak Riders Still Waiting for High-Speed Chicago-St. Louis Service (Pantagraph)
  • 30 Years After He Cofounded SRAM, Stan Day is Stepping Down as CEO (Crain’s)
  • Government Agencies Discuss Future of Lincoln Yards TIF on January 11 (ChiGov.com)
  • Shared Mobility Summit Takes Place March 5-7 (SUMC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • Courtney

    I read the Sun Times article when it came out but I don’t think I had fully absorbed it was 26%! Wow!
    If we had a city and regional government that truly cared about transit, I think one of the first things I’d do would be to legislate that any ride share company that did business in the region share their trip data with the city. Of course not in a way to violate customer’s privacy but having this data could be extremely useful for planning new bus or rail lines, improving headways on certain bus or rail lines, etc.

    Second order of business would be to implement Active Transportation Alliance’s recommendations on improving bus service.

    *sigh*

  • planetshwoop

    The Sun-Times article is great. Manny is doing really good work with the data to show the drop-off in the bus.

    I am a teeny tiny fraction of that 26%. I used to take the bus and quit. It’s mostly because I find biking more pleasurable and frankly much more predictable than the CTA was, but I know that’s not an option for everyone. I grew to despise the 1 mile I would take the bus and it would take anywhere from 10-30 minutes due to bunching or overcrowding. I couldn’t rely upon it.

    I wonder if you add in some fraction of Divvy rides back into the CTA totals if it would bring the ridership closer to what they were.

  • Courtney

    Same here. I have a Divvy membership and find riding my bike to be more pleasant and oftentimes faster than the bus. Just today the wait for a bus was 15 minutes. I made it to my destination in 7 minutes using Divvy.
    I have seen a few folks theorize that Divvy is taking a bite in bus ridership.