Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 7
- CTA Bus Ridership has Dropped 26% Since 2008 (Sun-Times)
- AARP Leader & Crash Survivor: Removing Cams Would Cost Lives (Sun-Times)
- 2 Pedestrian Fatalities in Elgin in 2 Days, Including Alexis Horton, 13 (Tribune)
- Police: Man and Attacked and Robbed by Teens at Illinois Medical District Stop (CBS)
- 2 Teens Charged After Attack That Injured Man at Chicago Ave. Red Line Station (Sun-Times)
- 3 Juveniles Arrested After Disturbance at Cermak-Chinatown Stop (Fox)
- 2 Officers Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash; Other Car May Have Been Stolen (ABC)
- Cyclist Clipped by Train at Kedzie Brown Stop, Escapes Serious Injuries (Tribune)
- Amtrak Riders Still Waiting for High-Speed Chicago-St. Louis Service (Pantagraph)
- 30 Years After He Cofounded SRAM, Stan Day is Stepping Down as CEO (Crain’s)
- Government Agencies Discuss Future of Lincoln Yards TIF on January 11 (ChiGov.com)
- Shared Mobility Summit Takes Place March 5-7 (SUMC)
