Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 4

  • More Tunnel Anxiety, This Time About the Deep Tunnel Stormwater Project (Slate)
  • Driver Injured Homeland Security Officer Walking in West Elsdon Crash (Sun-Times)
  • North Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Leaving the Scene of Fatal 2017 Crash (Herald)
  • Person Shoots BB Gun at CTA Bus in Chatham (Sun-Times)
  • Oberman, Chorle Joining Railroad Retirement Board, Surface Transportation Board (Crain’s)
  • Advocates Do Outreach to Batavia Businesses to Help Them Understand Bike/Ped Projects (ATA)
  • Applications for City’s Shared-Cost Sidewalk Program Accepted 1/8 (Block Club)

