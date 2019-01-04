Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 4
- More Tunnel Anxiety, This Time About the Deep Tunnel Stormwater Project (Slate)
- Driver Injured Homeland Security Officer Walking in West Elsdon Crash (Sun-Times)
- North Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Leaving the Scene of Fatal 2017 Crash (Herald)
- Person Shoots BB Gun at CTA Bus in Chatham (Sun-Times)
- Oberman, Chorle Joining Railroad Retirement Board, Surface Transportation Board (Crain’s)
- Advocates Do Outreach to Batavia Businesses to Help Them Understand Bike/Ped Projects (ATA)
- Applications for City’s Shared-Cost Sidewalk Program Accepted 1/8 (Block Club)
