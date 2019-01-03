Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 3
- Ald. Hopkins Invites Residents to Weigh in on Lincoln Yards Via Survey (Curbed)
- Driver Who Fatally Struck Woman in Waukegan Charged With Hit-and-Run (Tribune)
- Police Officer Injured in Austin Crash (WGN)
- Police: Drunk Driver Crashed Near Riverside High School (Sun-Times)
- Driver Charged With DUI After Geneva Crash (Sun-Times)
- North Shore Towns Seek to Ease the Reverse Commute to Suburban Offices (Tribune)
- WBEZ, ProPublica Discuss How Parking Fees Impact the Poor 1/30 at John Marshall
