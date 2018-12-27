Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 27

Op-ed: Instead of Casino, Let’s Help SE Side With Nature Tourism, Including Biking (Sun-Times)

7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in 1-Car Rollover Crash Near Pilsen (Tribune)

Family of Missing UIC Student Asks CTA to Turn Over Surveillance Video (ABC)

Days After 2 Officers Killed by MED Train, Officer Nearly Struck by RIL Train (ABC)

Mary Mitchell: No Honor in Renaming the Dan Ryan Express After Obama (Sun-Times)

…So Maybe We Should Rename Halsted Street for Him Instead?

Block Club Checks Out Women Trans Femme Night at the Recyclery

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing intermittently this week, including the daily headline stack (except for on December 25) and occasional articles. Have a great week!



