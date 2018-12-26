Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 26

  • Tribune Op-ed: Can We All Agree That Holiday Car Commercials Are Contemptible Trash?
  • 4 Injured, 2 Critically, in Crash That Sent One Car Into Englewood Auto Parts Store (ABC)
  • 4 Seriously Injured, Including 2 Children, in Little Village Right-Angle Crash (CBS)
  • Metra: 4 BNSF Train Runs Were Cancelled Monday Due to Workforce Issues (CBS)
  • Bill Daley Proposes Renaming Expressway After Obama, His Former Boss (Sun-Times)
  • Chainlinkers: Elston Protected Bike Lane Needs Better Maintenance
  • Chicago Critical Mass Ride This Friday 5:30 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington (Chainlink)

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing intermittently this week, including the daily headline stack (except for on December 25) and occasional articles. Have a great week!

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.

  • david vartanoff

    Renaming Richard I’s highway designed to contain African Americans for America’s “first black president” is some kind of crazy. I am sure there are at least 3 more important things the next mayor could focus on of greater value for all Chicagoans.

  • what_eva

    I’m of the opinion that we shouldn’t name things for people (roads, schools, whatever) until they’re dead. *Maybe* when they’re quite old and it’s a nice thing to do before they die (eg Byrne interchange named a few month’s before Jane’s death).

    In this case, with Obama not that old and in good health and in this case where it’s obviously not just meant to honor him, it’s also meant to try to capitalize on his popularity. No. Just no. No to Obama HS, no to Obama Expressway. Give it some time.

    That said, I’m not that concerned because I just don’t think Daley has a chance. After the damage Richard II did, why exactly would we vote in his dopey younger brother?

  • what_eva

    re: car commercials – I’m totally with the author. Who are these people? A new car is often the second most expensive thing people buy after their house. And somehow that decision is being made by one spouse as a surprise without any input from the other?!?!

  • ardecila

    Or we could take the one expressway without a name (I-57) and dedicate it for Obama. Thus we offend nobody… it’s not that important where the Obama highway runs, it’s not like Adlai Stevenson had any great connection to the Southwest Side or Kennedy to the North Side.

  • david vartanoff

    First, agree about live v dead. Second, Obama will have his monument messing up Jackson Park, anyway; so why anything else.

  • what_eva

    Apparently I-55 from the Tri-State (which is where the Stevenson name ends) south to Pontiac is already the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway…

    https://www.chicagotribune.com/g00/news/local/breaking/ct-met-barack-obama-interstate-signs-illinois-20180703-story.html?i10c.ua=1&i10c.encReferrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8%3d&i10c.dv=15

    I totally missed this.