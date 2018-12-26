Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 26

Tribune Op-ed: Can We All Agree That Holiday Car Commercials Are Contemptible Trash?

4 Injured, 2 Critically, in Crash That Sent One Car Into Englewood Auto Parts Store (ABC)

4 Seriously Injured, Including 2 Children, in Little Village Right-Angle Crash (CBS)

Metra: 4 BNSF Train Runs Were Cancelled Monday Due to Workforce Issues (CBS)

Bill Daley Proposes Renaming Expressway After Obama, His Former Boss (Sun-Times)

Chainlinkers: Elston Protected Bike Lane Needs Better Maintenance

Chicago Critical Mass Ride This Friday 5:30 at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington (Chainlink)

Streetsblog Chicago will be publishing intermittently this week, including the daily headline stack (except for on December 25) and occasional articles. Have a great week!



