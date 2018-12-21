Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 21

  • Analysis: Communities of Color See the Most Parking Tickets From Police (Block Club)
  • Aldermen Clash Over Number of Affordable Units in a Project in Burnett’s Ward (Block Club)
  • Gentrification Fears Rise as Housing Prices Increase in Some Black Neighborhoods (Tribune)
  • Man Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash on Kennedy Expressway (Fox)
  • Discarded Bikes to Find New Homes With Gary, Indiana, Kids (Tribune)
  • Fire Department Says Stay off the LFT Today Due to Dangerous Waves
  • Beer Company Offers Free and Discounted CTA & Uber Rides on New Year’s Eve (WCT)
  • Transit-Oriented Delirium: Ride Amtrak to the SW Chief Comedy Fest on 5/2 (The Know)

