Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 21
- Analysis: Communities of Color See the Most Parking Tickets From Police (Block Club)
- Aldermen Clash Over Number of Affordable Units in a Project in Burnett’s Ward (Block Club)
- Gentrification Fears Rise as Housing Prices Increase in Some Black Neighborhoods (Tribune)
- Man Killed in 4-Vehicle Crash on Kennedy Expressway (Fox)
- Discarded Bikes to Find New Homes With Gary, Indiana, Kids (Tribune)
- Fire Department Says Stay off the LFT Today Due to Dangerous Waves
- Beer Company Offers Free and Discounted CTA & Uber Rides on New Year’s Eve (WCT)
- Transit-Oriented Delirium: Ride Amtrak to the SW Chief Comedy Fest on 5/2 (The Know)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
