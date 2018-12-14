Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 14

  • Ordinance Introduced to Expand TOD Zones to 8 Bus Corridors (Curbed)
  • Pritzker Campaign Responds to SBC Article About His Infrastructure Committee (Capitol Fax)
  • Hermosa, Logan Community Leaders Launch Plan to Fight Displacement (Block Club)
  • Cop Whose Chase Ended in Death of Driver May Get $140K in Worker’s Comp (Tribune)
  • Mayoral Candidates Discuss Struggles That Have Shaped Their Views on Disability (Politico)
  • Cook County Repeals Lower Tax Rate for Parking Apps (Crain’s)
  • Steven Discusses His Sustainable Transportation Platform at a YPT Meetup on 12/19

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.