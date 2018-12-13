Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 13
- CTA Approves Contracts for Red Purple Modernization Project (Tribune)
- Pritzker Doesn’t Rule Out Gas Tax Hike, Says Infra Bill Is a Ways Away (Tribune)
- Sun-Times Endorses Call for Higher Gas Tax to Properly Fund Transit & Infra
- Musk’s (Fantasy) O’Hare Tunnel Is Midway Though Its Environmental Assessment (Tribune)
- Council Passes Pilsen and Little Village Affordable Housing Plan (Block Club)
- Activists Protest Real Estate Seminar on Neighborhoods “Targeted” for Development (Block Club)
- Were Rising Housing Costs Along the Bloomingdale Trail Inevitable? (Crain’s)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Seriously Injured Pedestrian, 58, in West Loop (Block Club)
- Evanston Laundromat Struck by a Driver for 2nd Time in 2 Weeks (Evanston Now)
- Metra Is Launching an App to Allow Riders to Report Security Concerns (CBS)
- New DePaul Study Looks at the Growing Popularity of Dockless Scooters (NBC)
- Forum on Revitalizing 43rd Street in Bronzeville 6:30 Tonight, 1039 E. 43rd
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.