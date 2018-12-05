Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 5

  • Video: Transit Chiefs Discuss the Future of Public Transportation in the Region (WGN)
  • After 35-Year-old Metra Engine Fire, RTA Chief Says System is in “State of Disrepair” (CBS)
  • Man, 23, Shot and Wounded While Riding a Bike in Washington Heights (Sun-Times)
  • Police Dashcam Records DUI Suspect Driving on Wrong Side of Road in Riverside (Sun-Times)
  • Riders Voice Support for Increasing Metra Service to Kenosha (Kenosha News)
  • How Did the City Come up With the $800M Estimate for Lincoln Yards TIF? (ChiGov.com)
  • Holiday Train Rolls Through Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop This Week (Block Club)
  • A 326-Car Garage Is Being Built Close to the ‘L’, With an Arty “Kinetic” Facade (Curbed)

  • Anne A

    I saw the holiday train on my walk to Metra last night. That brightened my commute a bit.

  • planetshwoop

    “Parking is a necessity in Chicago right now,” added Zeljic.

    This seems to be the conundrum. This is more or less true, but building all that parking makes cars more of a necessity, which encourages more parking, etc. etc.

    It would be ideal if we could eventually tax these private developments. (e.g. anti-TOD… if you do choose to build a ton of spaces, your parking space is included in the square footage of unit / condo for your property tax assessment.)

  • Courtney

    I wanted to scream when I saw that! ““Parking is a necessity in Chicago right now,” added Zeljic.”

  • Guest

    A 20 story office and retail project will need parking, in every city in the world.

  • Courtney

    Only because so many cities have been built with the driver in mind. A 20 story office building with retail can very easily be situated by a 24 hour transit stop and on a BRT route and not need parking. Parking is yet another fossil fuel subsidy.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Sounds like you’ve never been to, say, Tokyo. Closer to home, Chicago 1611 W. Division building in Wicker Park, located next to the Blue Line, is a recently built 11-story residential and retail tower with zero garage parking or spots for apartment tenants. https://chi.streetsblog.org/2014/05/14/1611-west-division-proves-high-rises-dont-need-parking-to-succeed/

  • Anne A

    “building all that parking makes cars more of a necessity”

    Huh?

  • Tooscrapps

    I think he was trying to get at induced demand.

  • Courtney

    Hey, John, do you know if it’s too late to oppose the new appointment to RTA? From what I’ve heard this person used to work for the gas and oil industry.