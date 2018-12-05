Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 5
- Video: Transit Chiefs Discuss the Future of Public Transportation in the Region (WGN)
- After 35-Year-old Metra Engine Fire, RTA Chief Says System is in “State of Disrepair” (CBS)
- Man, 23, Shot and Wounded While Riding a Bike in Washington Heights (Sun-Times)
- Police Dashcam Records DUI Suspect Driving on Wrong Side of Road in Riverside (Sun-Times)
- Riders Voice Support for Increasing Metra Service to Kenosha (Kenosha News)
- How Did the City Come up With the $800M Estimate for Lincoln Yards TIF? (ChiGov.com)
- Holiday Train Rolls Through Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop This Week (Block Club)
- A 326-Car Garage Is Being Built Close to the ‘L’, With an Arty “Kinetic” Facade (Curbed)
