Uninsured Driver Fatally Struck Eloy Camacho, 67, in West Garfield Park

A driver struck and killed Eloy Camacho, 67, earlier on Thursday, November 11, in West Garfield Park.

At around 9 p.m. Camacho was crossing southbound in the 3900 block of West Washington Street when a 20-year-old man driving eastbound in a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV hit him, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist, who was uninjured, was eventually cited for failure to exercise due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, and driving without insurance, a police spokesperson said.

According to his obituary, Camacho left behind his wife of 35 years, four children, and five grandchildren.

Fatality Tracker: 2018 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths

Pedestrian: 36

Bicyclist: 6

Note: Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago streets. The counts are based on Chicago Police Department data for January-September 2018 released by the Chicago Department of Transportation, plus media reports for November.



