Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 21
- Rauner Has Given up on Selling the Thompson Center for the Time Being (Block Club)
- 3 Injured in “Horrific” Crash Near Ashland/73 in West Englewood (ABC)
- Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Lindenhurst IDed as Victoria Sowka, 61 (Tribune)
- Colorado Man, 18, Brawls With Family, Officer at Riverside Metra Station (Sun-Times)
- A Rep From Bird Scooters Discusses Their Desire to Set up Shop in Chicago (WGN)
- 88 Units of Townhomes Will Replace Open Lands and Parking Lots in Old Town (Curbed)
- An Oak Parker Argues Against the Proposed Road Diet on Madison Street (OakPark.com)
- Lake County Plans Millennium Trail Underpass Near Millburn (Tribune)
Streetsblog Chicago will resume publication on Monday. Have a great break!
