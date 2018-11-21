Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 21

Rauner Has Given up on Selling the Thompson Center for the Time Being (Block Club)

3 Injured in “Horrific” Crash Near Ashland/73 in West Englewood (ABC)

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Lindenhurst IDed as Victoria Sowka, 61 (Tribune)

Colorado Man, 18, Brawls With Family, Officer at Riverside Metra Station (Sun-Times)

A Rep From Bird Scooters Discusses Their Desire to Set up Shop in Chicago (WGN)

88 Units of Townhomes Will Replace Open Lands and Parking Lots in Old Town (Curbed)

An Oak Parker Argues Against the Proposed Road Diet on Madison Street (OakPark.com)

Lake County Plans Millennium Trail Underpass Near Millburn (Tribune)

Streetsblog Chicago will resume publication on Monday. Have a great break!



