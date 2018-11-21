Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 21

  • Rauner Has Given up on Selling the Thompson Center for the Time Being (Block Club)
  • 3 Injured in “Horrific” Crash Near Ashland/73 in West Englewood (ABC)
  • Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Lindenhurst IDed as Victoria Sowka, 61 (Tribune)
  • Colorado Man, 18, Brawls With Family, Officer at Riverside Metra Station (Sun-Times)
  • A Rep From Bird Scooters Discusses Their Desire to Set up Shop in Chicago (WGN)
  • 88 Units of Townhomes Will Replace Open Lands and Parking Lots in Old Town (Curbed)
  • An Oak Parker Argues Against the Proposed Road Diet on Madison Street (OakPark.com)
  • Lake County Plans Millennium Trail Underpass Near Millburn (Tribune)

Streetsblog Chicago will resume publication on Monday. Have a great break!

