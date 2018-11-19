Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 19
- Hopes Rise for Amtrak Service to Quad Cities and Dubuque (Tribune)
- Driver Fatally Struck Eloy Comacho, 67, in West Garfield Park (Sun-Times)
- Family of Willy Gonzalez, 38, Killed at Ashland/Augusta, Say Driver Hit Him Intentionally (WGN)
- CTA Bus Driver Strikes Man, 80, at Madison/Pulaski (CBS)
- Suspect in Assault on Cyclists Arrested After Residents Help ID Him (Block Club)
- … Alleged Assailant’s Bond Set at $5K, Next Court Date Scheduled for Tuesday (Tribune)
- Workers Install Pedestrian Bridge at 95th Street Red Line Station (CBS)
- After 7 Years of Pushing by Residents, Ped Island Installed by Avondale-Logan School (Block Club)
- Family That Wants to Install Garage for Teen With Wheelchair Told to Wait a Month (Block Club)
- When the Eisenhower Expressway Moved in, Who Was Forced Out? (WBEZ)
- In 1921 You Could Ride an Elevated Train From the Stockyard to the Lakefront (Reddit)
- Emanuel and Griffin Host Lakefront Chill 5K to Celebrate End of LFT Path Separation Project
