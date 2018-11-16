Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 16
- City Considers Wiping Out Ticket Debt for Drivers Whole File for Bankruptcy (ProPublica)
- Housing Advocates File Federal Complaint Against “Aldermanic Prerogative” (Tribune)
- An Update on Plans for the Paseo Trail in Pilsen and Little Village (Curbed)
- Victims of Park Manor Hit-and-Run IDed as Jerome Clopton, 35, and James Moore, 42 (ABC)
- Driver Who Crashed Into Arlington Heights Police Station Was Doing 104 (Tribune)
- Scary Scene: Brown Line Doors Open Before Train Arrives at the Platform (CBS)
- Neighbors Oppose Accessible Garage for Teen in Wheelchair Due to Aesthetics (Block Club)
- What It’s Like Doing Repairs at Open Shop Night at the Recyclery (Treehugger)
- Donate Your Old Bike Bag, Get 20% off a New One at Timbuk2’s Pop-up in Hyde Park
- Here’s the Full CTA Holiday Train and Bus Schedule (NBC)
