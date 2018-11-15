Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 15

  • CTA Board Passes 2019 Budget With No Fare Hikes or Service Cuts (Tribune)
  • Driver Exiting Dan Ryan at 71st Strikes Another Car, Killing 2, and Flees (NBC)
  • All Blue Line Seat Bottoms Are Being Converted From Cloth to Plastic (CBS)
  • Switch Problems Caused More Metra BNSF Delays This Week (CBS)
  • City Agrees Not to Close Milwaukee During Peak Holiday Shopping Days (Block Club)
  • Developer Plans Walkable Geneva Neighborhood With Porches on Every House (Crains)
  • Meet the Guy Who Built the Bamboo Bikes in the New Cycling Exhibit (U. of Kansas)
  • Active Trans Annual Meeting and Mixer 12/5, 5:30 PM at IIT-Kent Law School

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.