Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 14
- Susana Mendoza — Who Once Chased a Bad Guy on Her Bike — Enters Mayor’s Race (Tribune)
- Why Metra’s PTC Installation Project Has Been Messing up BNSF Service (WGN)
- 9 Hospitalized After CTA, Pace Buses Collide in North Pullman (Tribune)
- Teen Driver of Stolen SUV involved in 6-Car Niles Crash Critically Injured (Tribune)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Woman Crossing the Street With a Walker in Aurora (Tribune)
- Deer That Fell Onto the Blue Line Tracks Suffered Severe Injuries, Was Euthanized (CBS)
- Chigov.com Looks at the Lincoln Yards Tax-Increment Financing District Proposal
- Lawmakers May Override Rauner Move to Regulate Peer-to-Peer Car-Sharing (Block Club)
- …Meanwhile, One Guy Has Parked 40 Cars on the Street to Rent Through Turo (Block Club)
- Block Club Looks at How Dockless Scooters Could Impact Chicago
- Park Ridge Bike Path Plan Shelved After Aldermen Balk at Chipping in Local Funds (Tribune)
- Sex, Drugs, and Bed Bugs: CTA Train Operators Share Their Wildest Experiences (NBC)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a donation through our PublicGood site.