Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 9
- Lyft Driver Sued Over Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist in Pilsen (Sun-Times)
- Amtrak, Metra Service Resumes at Union Station After Signal Failure (Sun-Times)
- City Officials Plan to Meet With Dockless Scooter Companies Next Month (Tribune)
- Evanston Adds 3 New Divvy Stations, Bringing the Total to 14
- City Wants a New TIF to Support Lincoln Yards, Michele Smith Challenges It (Block Club)
- Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for the Lakeview Low-Line Project
- World Day of Remembrance Vigil for Crash Victims 11/19, 11:30 AM in Federal Plaza
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
