Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 9

  • Lyft Driver Sued Over Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist in Pilsen (Sun-Times)
  • Amtrak, Metra Service Resumes at Union Station After Signal Failure (Sun-Times)
  • City Officials Plan to Meet With Dockless Scooter Companies Next Month (Tribune)
  • Evanston Adds 3 New Divvy Stations, Bringing the Total to 14
  • City Wants a New TIF to Support Lincoln Yards, Michele Smith Challenges It (Block Club)
  • Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for the Lakeview Low-Line Project
  • World Day of Remembrance Vigil for Crash Victims 11/19, 11:30 AM in Federal Plaza

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

