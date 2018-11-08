Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 8

  • Voters in 3 Wards Voiced Support for Lifting the State Ban on Rent Control (Crain’s)
  • Widow of Metra Worker Says Company Is Withholding Info on Fatal Gas Blast (Sun-Times)
  • Wheaton Metra Station Fully Reopens 1 Year After Fire (ABC)
  • Tribune: Ride-Hailing Drivers Need to Stay Out of Bus and Bike Lanes
  • Video: Near Misses With People Walking in the Dearborn Protected Bike Lanes (Chainlink)
  • Bikes N’ Roses Is Moving From Albany Park to Serve Belmont Cragin, Hermosa & N. Austin
  • Chicago Skyway Toll Plaza Restored to “Original Midcentury Glory” (Curbed)

