Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 1
- Plan for Widening Roads by the Obama Center Passes City Council (NBC)
- Driver Fatally Struck Cyclist William Freeman, 56, in Round Lake (Sun-Times)
- Driver Who Allegedly Killed Eric Judge, 23, in Wicker Park in 2017 Apprehended (Tribune)
- Speeding Driver Hopped Curb in Libertyville, Injuring Trick-or-Treater, 10 (Tribune)
- Amtrak-Car Crash Causes Delays on Metra’s MD-North Line (Tribune)
- Towns May Hire Lobbyist to Push for Expanding Metra Service in Kendall County (KCN)
- Sun-Times Looks at the Plan for a Shared Bus/Bike Lane on Halsted
- LimeBike Talks With Rolling Out About the South Side DoBi Pilot
