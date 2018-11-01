Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 1

  • Plan for Widening Roads by the Obama Center Passes City Council (NBC)
  • Driver Fatally Struck Cyclist William Freeman, 56, in Round Lake (Sun-Times)
  • Driver Who Allegedly Killed Eric Judge, 23, in Wicker Park in 2017 Apprehended (Tribune)
  • Speeding Driver Hopped Curb in Libertyville, Injuring Trick-or-Treater, 10 (Tribune)
  • Amtrak-Car Crash Causes Delays on Metra’s MD-North Line (Tribune)
  • Towns May Hire Lobbyist to Push for Expanding Metra Service in Kendall County (KCN)
  • Sun-Times Looks at the Plan for a Shared Bus/Bike Lane on Halsted
  • LimeBike Talks With Rolling Out About the South Side DoBi Pilot

  • Jeremy

    South Park last night was all about the town being overtaken by electric scooters.