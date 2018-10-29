Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 29

  • Emanuel Talks Bikes, Transit, Gas Tax, O’Hare Express on a Bike Ride (Tribune)
  • Jesus Lopez, 72, Died 2 Weeks After Driver Struck Him in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)
  • Man Who Lost Part of His Leg After Chasing Bus Is Suing the CTA (CBS)
  • CTA Will Test Transit Information Screens on Buses (Sun-Times)
  • Washington-Wabash Stop Wins an American Institute of Architects Award (Tribune)
  • Lincoln Square Residents Say They Want Better Bike/Ped Facilities (Block Club)
  • Detour for Bikes and Buses During Chicago Avenue Bridge Reconstruction (Tribune)
  • Ribbon Cut on New Metra Platform in Willow Springs (Tribune)
  • 7-Year Waiting List for Parking Permits for Naperville Metra Station (Tribune)
  • “Elevated: Art and Architecture on the CTA” Book Released (Sun-Times)
  • 5 Ways Chicago Shaped Bike Culture (Curbed)
  • Mountain bikers Urge Dundee Township Not to Ban Cycling in Local Woods (Tribune)

  • salsaman

    Huh, the CBS story doesn’t mention Efrain Sanchez having run after the CTA bus. I see that mentioned in other reports. The one line summary here doesn’t line up with the linked story.

  • planetshwoop

    Naperville’s issue is a good example where regional cooperation is desperately needed. A lot of the demand for the parking is surely coming from Plainfield/Oswego etc because the service is SO much faster than alternatives. But Naperville’s city council is unlikely to incorporate other towns into their planning, and the 7 year waiting list is more for residents; it wouldn’t even include the other areas.

    More bus planning, and dense towers at the station would make such a difference over the enormous parking craters that are there now. It’s a shame.

  • Kevin M

    Re:Information screens on buses

    Here comes more advertising in public spaces/transit.

  • ardecila

    Feeder bus service in the suburbs is really tough. Naperville actually has a system of feeder Pace routes with good coverage. The problem is that these routes are rush-hour only. Switching to a grid system on major roads might be more efficient and allow for better service, but the major roads are all auto sewers with limited sidewalks and crosswalks, often inaccessible from where people actually live.

    Oswego tried a park-and-ride bus service from a village-owned parking lot to the Metra station at Aurora, but it had miserable ridership.

    However, the article notes that there is still ample parking at the Route 59 station, so this is really just a case of commuters being stubborn. I’m not sure what practical advantages the downtown station offers vs. Route 59, but clearly Napervillians seem to prefer the downtown station. Years of road construction on Rt 59 might play into this, but that project is now/should be mostly finished.

  • Courtney

    In a surprise to no one who regularly reads this blog:
    Report card on buses by Active Transportation Alliance gives most wards a “D” for bus service.

    https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/wisniewski/ct-biz-cta-bus-report-getting-around-20181022-story.html

  • Courtney

    “… but the major roads are all auto sewers with limited sidewalks and crosswalks, often inaccessible from where people actually live.”

    Ding ding!!

    Building safe biking infrastructure would be helpful as well.

  • Cameron

    Naperville’s pricing structure is set up to encourage people to make the worst decisions for the system overall. Despite being the only lot with vacancies, Route 59 is the most expensive option, both in terms of parking fees and Metra ticket cost. On top of that, it’s barely in Naperville making it a longer drive for most Naperville residents. In effect Naperville is asking commuters to pay more to use a less convenient station.

    Additionally, all of the lots are priced competitively with a Pace monthly pass. The feeder buses run a limited schedule and can add significant commute time. Getting Naperville residents not to drive to the station means asking them to give up flexibility and add time to their commute for minimal cost savings.

  • ardecila

    If that’s true, seems pretty dumb. Metra’s fares are what they are, but at least if the parking at Rt 59 is cheaper it can balance out. Naperville should really not be incentivizing people to drive downtown. (Maybe Route 59 parking is higher to fund the cost of recent expansions?)

    Ideally the downtown revelopment shifts parking into a centralized garage with equal or slightly higher capacity, and raises rates there to push as many people as possible to the lots at Route 59.

  • Cameron

    The downtown lots range from $110-$120/quarter for residents and $120-$135/ quarter for non-residents. Route 59 is $120/quarter for residents and $145/quarter for non-residents, plus the added cost of the extra Metra zone. A Pace PlusBuss pass is $30/month, which works out to $90/quarter. There really isn’t any incentive not to drive to the downtown station.