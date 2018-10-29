Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 29
- Emanuel Talks Bikes, Transit, Gas Tax, O’Hare Express on a Bike Ride (Tribune)
- Jesus Lopez, 72, Died 2 Weeks After Driver Struck Him in Chicago Lawn (Sun-Times)
- Man Who Lost Part of His Leg After Chasing Bus Is Suing the CTA (CBS)
- CTA Will Test Transit Information Screens on Buses (Sun-Times)
- Washington-Wabash Stop Wins an American Institute of Architects Award (Tribune)
- Lincoln Square Residents Say They Want Better Bike/Ped Facilities (Block Club)
- Detour for Bikes and Buses During Chicago Avenue Bridge Reconstruction (Tribune)
- Ribbon Cut on New Metra Platform in Willow Springs (Tribune)
- 7-Year Waiting List for Parking Permits for Naperville Metra Station (Tribune)
- “Elevated: Art and Architecture on the CTA” Book Released (Sun-Times)
- 5 Ways Chicago Shaped Bike Culture (Curbed)
- Mountain bikers Urge Dundee Township Not to Ban Cycling in Local Woods (Tribune)
