Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 18

Connie Mangrum, 52, Killed in Possibly Intentional Englewood Hit-and-Run (ABC)

Oak Forest Officer Run Over, Pedestrian Struck by Carjacking Suspect (Sun-Times)

New York Times: Chicago’s ‘L’ System Renovations Offer a Role Model for NYC

Pace, Metra Reps Present 2019 Budget Proposals to Will County Board (Herald News)

Regional Transportation Authority Is Conducting a Customer Satisfaction Survey (ABC)

In Response to Cold Snap, CTA Turns on Platform Heat Earlier Than Usual (CBS)

20th Ward Aldermanic Candidate Puts Fake Parking Tickets on Cars (Block Club)

Fundraiser for Annie Byrne, Injured BFF Bikes Owner 10/23, 6 PM at Map Room

