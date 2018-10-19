Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 18
- Connie Mangrum, 52, Killed in Possibly Intentional Englewood Hit-and-Run (ABC)
- Oak Forest Officer Run Over, Pedestrian Struck by Carjacking Suspect (Sun-Times)
- New York Times: Chicago’s ‘L’ System Renovations Offer a Role Model for NYC
- Pace, Metra Reps Present 2019 Budget Proposals to Will County Board (Herald News)
- Regional Transportation Authority Is Conducting a Customer Satisfaction Survey (ABC)
- In Response to Cold Snap, CTA Turns on Platform Heat Earlier Than Usual (CBS)
- 20th Ward Aldermanic Candidate Puts Fake Parking Tickets on Cars (Block Club)
- Fundraiser for Annie Byrne, Injured BFF Bikes Owner 10/23, 6 PM at Map Room
Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.
