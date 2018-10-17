Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 17

  • $2.07M in Budget Set Aside for Jobs for Ex-Offenders, Including CTA, Greencorps (Block Club)
  • CBS Looks at Chicago Drivers’ Failure to Yield to Pedestrians in Crosswalks
  • 26 People Hurt, None Seriously, After #71 Bus Driver Hits Pole in Grand Crossing (ABC)
  • Name of Hegewisch Thrift Shop Honors Twin Sisters Who Died in a Crash (CBS)
  • Metra’s Threat of Service Cuts Fails to Grab State’s Attention (Daily Herald)
  • Lake Forest Approves $100K for Enhanced Milwaukee District-North Service (Tribune)
  • Metra to Replace Collapsed Wall on Rte. 45 Bridge Near Libertyville (Tribune)
  • Affordable TOD with 54 Units, 20 Spaces Read to Rise in Rogers Park (Curbed)
  • Dukmasova: Cook County Is Coming Up With Creative Ideas to Address Poverty (Place Journal)

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.

  • Austin Busch

    Per CBS: “On Tuesday afternoon, a CTA double-decker bus made a bold left turn from Washington onto Michigan Avenue.”

    I think they meant an double-length bus. Otherwise, wow, I didn’t think any news organization would actually report on something like this.