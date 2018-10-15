Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 15
- State Lawmakers Say There Could Finally Be a Big Transpo Infra Bill After Election (Tribune)
- Community Groups From Across the City Endorse Active Trans’ Call for a Bike/Walk Fund
- Women’s March Takes Over Downtown Streets for a March to the Polls (Tribune)
- Driver Ran Red at 43rd/Western, Killing Daniela Chavez, 5, Injuring 7 Others (Tribune)
- Oswego Officials Hope to Speed up Talks About Extending Metra to Kendall County (Tribune)
- 100% Affordable Building With 48 Units, 24 Spots Planned Near Kimball Station (Block Club)
- Buffalo Grove Police Participated in National Walk and Bike to School Day (Tribune)
- Bicycling Mag Edits Chicago Bikeway Mileage Numbers Following SBC Post Correcting Them
- Man: I Shouldn’t Be Charged for Taking $1K Bike Because I Left My Own Bike Behind (WBBM)
- Curbed Talks With Daniel Hertz About His New Book “The Battle of Lincoln Park”
- Curbed Checks Out Bike Lane Uprising’s Efforts to Document, Stop Bikeway Obstructions
- Bike Lane Uprising at Hack Night This Tuesday — Online RSVP Required by Noon That Day
