Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 15

  • State Lawmakers Say There Could Finally Be a Big Transpo Infra Bill After Election (Tribune)
  • Community Groups From Across the City Endorse Active Trans’ Call for a Bike/Walk Fund
  • Women’s March Takes Over Downtown Streets for a March to the Polls (Tribune)
  • Driver Ran Red at 43rd/Western, Killing Daniela Chavez, 5, Injuring 7 Others (Tribune)
  • Oswego Officials Hope to Speed up Talks About Extending Metra to Kendall County (Tribune)
  • 100% Affordable Building With 48 Units, 24 Spots Planned Near Kimball Station (Block Club)
  • Buffalo Grove Police Participated in National Walk and Bike to School Day (Tribune)
  • Bicycling Mag Edits Chicago Bikeway Mileage Numbers Following SBC Post Correcting Them
  • Man: I Shouldn’t Be Charged for Taking $1K Bike Because I Left My Own Bike Behind (WBBM)
  • Curbed Talks With Daniel Hertz About His New Book “The Battle of Lincoln Park”
  • Curbed Checks Out Bike Lane Uprising’s Efforts to Document, Stop Bikeway Obstructions
  • Bike Lane Uprising at Hack Night This Tuesday — Online RSVP Required by Noon That Day

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.

  • Anne A

    The link next to the 43rd/Western crash goes to the Kendall County Metra article. Oops!

  • planetshwoop

    Metra has ossified. We need to consider if we could fix some of the issues on 294 + 55 by expanding Metra from where people now live. Plainfield, Oswego have seen growth and need something better than highways.

    How much is being spent on widening 294 and 55? Would it equate to a decent chunk of some new rail infrastructure?

  • Tooscrapps

    294 is a Illinois Tollway, which means the money raised by those tolls are dedicated to go right back into it. It’s a self perpetuating cycle.

  • David Greene
  • Courtney

    I think this was mentioned on the USA Streetsblog. I requested their [couple mentioned in the article] book for Chicago Public Library

  • Tooscrapps

    I did too! Dibs!

  • planetshwoop

    I know but it’s a shame we have to fund both bc of a lack of inter-agency efforts.

  • what_eva

    and they make damned sure they keep spending money before their bonds are ever anywhere close to being paid off.

  • what_eva

    While yes, I agree that getting some of those drivers switched to transit is a good thing, does that then induce others to move way the hell out there now that there’s a train or now that there isn’t as much traffic?

  • planetshwoop

    that’s already happened. That’s part of why Route 59 is so so crowded. If you live in Plainfield, you drive up there to take the train downtown.

    I mean, the growth has happened. The trains need to catch up.

  • planetshwoop

    That’s pretty normal — asset/liability matching I think.