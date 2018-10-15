Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 15

State Lawmakers Say There Could Finally Be a Big Transpo Infra Bill After Election (Tribune)

Community Groups From Across the City Endorse Active Trans’ Call for a Bike/Walk Fund

Women’s March Takes Over Downtown Streets for a March to the Polls (Tribune)

Driver Ran Red at 43rd/Western, Killing Daniela Chavez, 5, Injuring 7 Others (Tribune)

Oswego Officials Hope to Speed up Talks About Extending Metra to Kendall County (Tribune)

100% Affordable Building With 48 Units, 24 Spots Planned Near Kimball Station (Block Club)

Buffalo Grove Police Participated in National Walk and Bike to School Day (Tribune)

Bicycling Mag Edits Chicago Bikeway Mileage Numbers Following SBC Post Correcting Them

Man: I Shouldn’t Be Charged for Taking $1K Bike Because I Left My Own Bike Behind (WBBM)

Curbed Talks With Daniel Hertz About His New Book “The Battle of Lincoln Park”

Curbed Checks Out Bike Lane Uprising’s Efforts to Document, Stop Bikeway Obstructions

Bike Lane Uprising at Hack Night This Tuesday — Online RSVP Required by Noon That Day

Note: Streetsblog Chicago will be on vacation the week of Monday, October 22.



