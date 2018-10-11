Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 11

  • No Metra Fare Increases in Proposed 2019 Budget (Patch)
  • Lyft Offers Rogers Park Residents Discounts Until Murderer Is Caught (Block Club)
  • Lake County Partners Will Help Fund New Reverse-Commute Metra Service to Fox Lake (Tribune)
  • Unmarked Chicago Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Grand Crossing (Sun-Times)
  • Police: N. Chicago’s Walk a Cop to School Event “Helps Build Bridges” With Youth (Tribune)
  • Chicago Has Only a Fraction of the Number of Audible Ped Signals as Peer Cities (CBS)
  • Will the Dutch Reach Actually Help Prevent Doorings? (The Chainlink)
  • Former Chicago Bike Writer Joe Parkin Has Opened a Shop in Colorado (CCT)

    What is going on with all of the police car crashes? Aren’t there better ways to track criminals than police pressing the accelerator all the way down and pursuing? Yes, surveillance cameras and drones cost money, but so do car crashes.