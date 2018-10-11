Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 11
- No Metra Fare Increases in Proposed 2019 Budget (Patch)
- Lyft Offers Rogers Park Residents Discounts Until Murderer Is Caught (Block Club)
- Lake County Partners Will Help Fund New Reverse-Commute Metra Service to Fox Lake (Tribune)
- Unmarked Chicago Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Grand Crossing (Sun-Times)
- Police: N. Chicago’s Walk a Cop to School Event “Helps Build Bridges” With Youth (Tribune)
- Chicago Has Only a Fraction of the Number of Audible Ped Signals as Peer Cities (CBS)
- Will the Dutch Reach Actually Help Prevent Doorings? (The Chainlink)
- Former Chicago Bike Writer Joe Parkin Has Opened a Shop in Colorado (CCT)
