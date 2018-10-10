Today’s Headlines for Wednesday October 10
- FWIW, Chicago Has Dropped From #1 to #6 in Bicycling’s City Rankings
- Police Chase Alleged Mercedes Thief, Resulting in Gold Coast Taxi Crash (CBS)
- Metra to Test Reverse-Commute Service in Lake County (Crain’s)
- MD-W Passengers Discuss Getting Stranded by Morning Switch Problems (NBC)
- Bike and Walk to School Day Has Special Significance in Illinois This Year (Active Trans)
- After SBC Reported on Randolph Bike Lane Blockage, CBS Discusses The Issue With Cyclists
- Chainlinkers Critique the New Concrete Protection on the Dearborn Bike Lane
- Just in Time for Halloween, the CTA Is Seeing an Influx of Spiders at Stations (Tribune)
- MWHSRA Luncheon on Thursday: Learn About California’s Revolutionary Rail Plan
