Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 9
- Trump: Stop-and-Frisk Policing is the Answer to Chicago’s Crime Problem (Tribune)
- Emanuel’s Budget Includes $1M for Shared Cost Sidewalk Program (Sun-Times)
- Walter Najera, 3, Killed in East Side Rollover Crash (Sun-Times)
- Milwaukee District-West Switch Problem at Roselle Causing Major Delays (ABC)
- Mapping the 49 High-Rises Under Construction in Chicago Right Now (Curbed)
- TOD With 105 Units, 45 Spots Replacing Edgewater Carwash (Curbed)
- A Reminder to Watch Out for Slippery Algae on the Lakefront Revetment (Chainlink)
