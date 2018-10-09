Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 9

  • Trump: Stop-and-Frisk Policing is the Answer to Chicago’s Crime Problem (Tribune)
  • Emanuel’s Budget Includes $1M for Shared Cost Sidewalk Program (Sun-Times)
  • Walter Najera, 3, Killed in East Side Rollover Crash (Sun-Times)
  • Milwaukee District-West Switch Problem at Roselle Causing Major Delays (ABC)
  • Mapping the 49 High-Rises Under Construction in Chicago Right Now (Curbed)
  • TOD With 105 Units, 45 Spots Replacing Edgewater Carwash (Curbed)
  • A Reminder to Watch Out for Slippery Algae on the Lakefront Revetment (Chainlink)

