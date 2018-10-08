Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 9
- CTA, Metra Trains Were Packed as Van Dyke Verdict Emptied Loop (Tribune)
- Pedestrian Fatally Struck on the Bishop Ford Expressway (Tribune)
- Wrong-Way Driver Pushes CTA Bus Into Sears Tower, Injuring 5 (Patch)
- As in Chicago, African American Cyclists in NOLA Are Disproportionately Ticketed (NOLA.com)
- Navy Pier Flyover Could Be Partially Done by End of 2018 (Tribune)
- Lyft Gave 100 Chicagoans $550 to Not Drive for a Month (Bicycling)
- Active Trans Suburban Advocacy Summit October 27 in Elmhurst
