Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 4

  • Contrary to the Hype, Less Than 2% of Pedestrians Struck in IL Were Using Phones (Active Trans)
  • CTA Saw 471 Service Disruptions Over 10 Minutes During a 6-Month Period (NBC)
  • GoFundMe for Injured BFF Bikes Owner Annie Byrne Has Raised Over $26K (Block Club, BRAIN)
  • CTA Rider Perpetrates a Kavanaugh-Like Beverage Attack on Bus Driver  (NBC)
  • Active Trans’ Jim Merrell Is a 2019 Chicagoans United for Equity Fellow
  • Video: New Concrete Protection Along the Dearborn Bike Lanes (Chainlink)
  • Rotary Club Subsidizes Rotary-Club-Branded Bike Racks at School Near O’Hare (Herald)
  • DoBi Users: Please Don’t Park in Such a Way That Cars Are Boxed-in (Chainlink)

