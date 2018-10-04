Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 4
- Contrary to the Hype, Less Than 2% of Pedestrians Struck in IL Were Using Phones (Active Trans)
- CTA Saw 471 Service Disruptions Over 10 Minutes During a 6-Month Period (NBC)
- GoFundMe for Injured BFF Bikes Owner Annie Byrne Has Raised Over $26K (Block Club, BRAIN)
- CTA Rider Perpetrates a Kavanaugh-Like Beverage Attack on Bus Driver (NBC)
- Active Trans’ Jim Merrell Is a 2019 Chicagoans United for Equity Fellow
- Video: New Concrete Protection Along the Dearborn Bike Lanes (Chainlink)
- Rotary Club Subsidizes Rotary-Club-Branded Bike Racks at School Near O’Hare (Herald)
- DoBi Users: Please Don’t Park in Such a Way That Cars Are Boxed-in (Chainlink)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
